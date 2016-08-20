Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON Aug 20 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has withdrawn his request for a transfer and committed his future to Everton, manager Ronald Koeman said on Saturday.
The Belgian international, 23, had asked for a move away from the Premier League outfit but this week change his mind and is now back in training, Koeman wrote in his column in the Dutch daily De Telegraaf.
"Ten days before the transfer deadline he came into the manager's office and said he was no longer leaving and had decide to stay at Everton," wrote Koeman.
"His decision is the same value as a big money transfer. He is not only a good player but a fine person. He lives his football in the fashion that you would want a top footballer to.
"It is great to work with him and I think he had seen that we want to engineer improvement at every corner. To develop him into a really top player is the challenge before me."
Lukaku has scored 43 goals in 104 Everton appearances but had been linked with a return to Chelsea in recent months.
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.