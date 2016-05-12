LONDON May 12 Everton sacked manager Roberto Martinez on Thursday, bringing an end to the Spaniard's three-year spell in charge.

"Everton Football Club regrets to announce that Roberto Martinez has left his position as first team manager with immediate effect," the Premier League club said on their Twitter account, confirming earlier media reports.

Martinez took over in 2013 after winning the FA Cup with Wigan Athletic, replacing long-serving boss David Moyes who moved to Manchester United.

He took Everton to both domestic cup semi-finals this season but his side have fallen away in the Premier League and are 12th going into the last game of the season.