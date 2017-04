Everton 0 West Bromwich Albion 1

Feb 13 West Bromwich Albion produced a dogged defensive performance after grabbing an early goal to snatch a 1-0 win at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

West Brom forward Salomon Rondon helped defender Jonas Olsson's looping header over the line following a corner after nine minutes.

Everton dominated possession for the rest of the match but West Brom defended with great discipline to stay well clear of the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)