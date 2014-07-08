Soccer-Champions League quarter-finalists
LONDON, July 8 Everton have signed former England midfielder Gareth Barry on a three-year deal after he spent last season with them on loan from Manchester City, the club said on Tuesday.
Barry, who has made 37 appearances and scored three goals for Everton, becomes manager Roberto Martinez's first close-season signing.
The 33-year-old, whose contract with Premier League champions City expired in June, helped Everton to fifth place and their best points total of the Premier League era.
"I've learned so much from the boss. It's a great set of players and the fans are fantastic. Everything about Everton feels right," he told Everton's Twitter feed.
Barry began his career with Brighton, currently in English football's second tier, but made his name with Aston Villa where he made his debut at the age of 17. He won 53 caps for England. (Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Toby Davis)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 Monaco 3 Kylian Mbappe 8, Fabinho 29, Tiemoue Bakayoko 77 Manchester City 1 Leroy Sane 71 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 15,700 - - - Atletico Madrid 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,133 - - - Tuesday, March 14 Juve
MONACO, March 15 Monaco stunned Manchester City to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit with a 3-1 victory in a pulsating clash to go through on away goals.