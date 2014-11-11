LONDON Nov 11 Everton said on Tuesday that they still do not know how long former England midfielder Gareth Barry will be out of action after he sustained a serious ankle injury on Sunday, but they hope it will be weeks rather than months.

Barry, 33, was taken off in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland with what was feared to be a broken leg.

A report on the club website (www.evertonfc.com) said: "The player's treatment is ongoing and although it is too early to estimate a length of absence, it is hopeful the time out will be weeks rather than months.

"His ankle is still very swollen, which complicates assessment, but the Everton medical staff have confirmed that there is ligament damage in the area."

