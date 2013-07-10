MADRID, July 10 Everton have agree to take Barcelona's teenage forward Gerard Deulofeu, described as "an incredible footballing talent" by manager Roberto Martinez, on loan next season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The pacy 19-year-old, a product of Barca's youth academy and a Spain under-20 international, played mostly for the La Liga side's B team last term and scored 18 goals in 34 matches.

He also made four appearances for the first team and in May agreed to extend his Barca contract until 2017.

"Gerard is a real diamond of Spanish football and a boy with incredible footballing talent," Martinez said of his fellow Spaniard on Everton's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"I am delighted that he has chosen to take the next step of his career with Everton." (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)