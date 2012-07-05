July 5 David Moyes's management style was the main reason for Steven Naismith's transfer from Rangers to Everton, the Scotland striker said on Thursday.

Naismith, 25, signed a four-year deal after being snapped up on a free transfer by the English Premier League club on Wednesday.

"My decision to move here was down to the manager's leadership," he told Everton TV.

"Over the last 10 years it's been one of the most successful clubs in terms of growing. To come to such a wonderful club is extra special."

Moyes is now planning to lure South Africa midfielder Steven Pienaar back to Goodison after he spent the second half of last season on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

"I don't like talking about players at other clubs but I think the fact of the matter is Steven has made it clear he wants to come back to Everton," the manager said.