LONDON, April 13 Everton manager David Moyes believes his team can still provide an end-of-season surprise in the Premier League by finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League.

Goals from Darron Gibson and Victor Anichebe helped the Merseyside club to a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday that left them in sixth place but only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, having played a game more.

"Isn't it great that we are still talking about Everton being at the top," Moyes said on the BBC.

"We haven't been mentioned that much, but to be fair to the Everton players they have been there near enough the whole season. And I just hope we can keep that going to the end."

Moyes has earned plaudits for building his squad on a tight budget. He acknowledges that Tuesday's match at Arsenal will define Everton's season.

"I think if we beat Arsenal in midweek we can talk about the Champions League but if we lose we are more talking about trying, if possible, to finish in that Europa League place," he said.

Saturday's win was their fourth in five league games and it never looked in doubt after they were handed a slice of good fortune when Gibson's shot deflected off QPR's Clint Hill and into the net five minutes before the break.

Gibson is nursing a thigh injury and Moyes said he was close to being substituted.

"We think he will need an operation at the end of the season so he has been reticent to shoot and take things on, but it got a big deflection which helped us as well," Moyes said.

For QPR, Saturday's defeat was another massive blow in their bid to avoid relegation. The club are seven points off safety with five games to play.

Manager Harry Redknapp, however, is refusing to concede defeat.

"You have to keep going, you can't suddenly feel sorry for ourselves," he said.

"I can't stand there and go, No (we can't survive). If it's a no I may as well go on holiday now.

"We have to believe, we have to beat Stoke, we have to go to Reading and win, we have to win the other two home games against Newcastle and Arsenal. I know it's tough and it's going to be very difficult but while you've got a chance you have to keep going."

