Soccer-Silva hoping to rewrite Hull's woeful record at Everton
March 16 Manager Marco Silva wants Hull City to ignore history as they bid to register their first away win against Everton since 1952 when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday.
LONDON Jan 22 Everton were slapped with a 45,000 pounds ($74,100) fine by the English FA on Wednesday for an illegal approach to England youth international Jamaal Lascelles of Nottingham Forest in 2010.
The FA also warned the Premier League club about their future conduct after breaching the FA's Football Agent Regulations and approaching the player while he was a teenager on a scholarship agreement with Forest.
Andy Niedzwiecki, the agent representing Lascelles at the time, was fined 10,000 pounds after admitting his part in the matter while the player, who is now 20, has been severely warned as to his future conduct after admitting his part in the deal.
The FA, confirming the punishment on their website (www.thefa.org), said the time-frame for any appeal had passed.
Lascelles has represented England at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level, has played 19 times for Forest, 15 of those this season, after signing a four-year deal with the Championship side in 2012.
He had a spell on loan at Stevenage in 2011-12 while Forest turned down a 5.0 million pounds bid for him from Arsenal two years ago.
($1 = 0.6074 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
