LONDON Nov 28 After a sticky start to the season Everton are gathering a real head of steam and, unlike some of their predecessors in the competition, success in the Europa League seems to be lifting them for their domestic battles.

They chalked up a hugely impressive 2-0 victory on Thursday at Vfl Wolfsburg, currently second in the Bundesliga, to secure top spot in their group with a game to spare.

First-team regulars Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas scored the goals that secured a home and away double over the Germans but coach Roberto Martinez also took the opportunity to give a second outing to 21-year-old left back Luke Garbutt.

He is likely to give way to a returning Leighton Baines on Sunday as Everton travel to Tottenham Hotspur, who were also in successful Europa League action with a 1-0 home win Partizan Belgrade.

The teams are side by side in the Premier League with Everton ninth and Spurs 10th, both on 17 points, but neither will be able to use their Thursday exertions as an excuse.

"We are quite similar in how we have been able to prepare for the game," Martinez told reporters on Friday.

"I really admire this Spurs side, they have a talented squad and will be very dangerous."

Martinez reiterated his absolute commitment to Europe and, even though his team lost at home to Crystal Palace following their home win over Wolfsburg, he said the adventure should not impact their league form.

"We wanted to embrace the competition and we've done that," he said.

"It's been an interesting journey, it's made us a stronger team and we can really look forward to the round of 32 now.

"We want to develop a big-club mentality and part of that is dealing with the increasing number of games.

"We've planned for that and it shouldn't affect our points tally in the league."

Midfielder James McCarthy will miss the game after a flare- up of his hamstring problem.

