Soccer-Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
LONDON Dec 28 Everton's Darron Gibson could miss Sunday's game against Chelsea due to injury, despite being eligible to play after the FA rescinded the red card he picked up against West Ham United last Saturday.
The Ireland midfielder, 25, was substituted at halftime in Everton's midweek win over Wigan Athletic.
"He has got a bit of a thigh strain... We will assess him and see how he is," manager David Moyes told reporters.
Everton currently sit fifth in the table after a solid first half of the season and would leapfrog their opponents on Sunday were they to win.
Right back Seamus Coleman could return to action after missing the last two matches, Moyes said.
Marouane Fellaini will not play as he is serving the final game of a three-match ban. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 13 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done little to quell the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Aguero's future at the club, saying that he was unsure where the mercurial Argentine striker would be plying his trade next season.
Feb 13 Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has only been at the club for two weeks but the Italian has already developed an understanding with his new team mates and says the chemistry was clear for all to see in Saturday's 4-0 win over Sunderland.