LONDON Dec 28 Everton's Darron Gibson could miss Sunday's game against Chelsea due to injury, despite being eligible to play after the FA rescinded the red card he picked up against West Ham United last Saturday.

The Ireland midfielder, 25, was substituted at halftime in Everton's midweek win over Wigan Athletic.

"He has got a bit of a thigh strain... We will assess him and see how he is," manager David Moyes told reporters.

Everton currently sit fifth in the table after a solid first half of the season and would leapfrog their opponents on Sunday were they to win.

Right back Seamus Coleman could return to action after missing the last two matches, Moyes said.

Marouane Fellaini will not play as he is serving the final game of a three-match ban. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Toby Davis)