LONDON Jan 27 England defender Leighton Baines has signed a new four-year deal with Everton, the club said on Monday. The left-back extended his contract which had 17 months to run.

"It would be an understatement to say we are delighted to secure the best footballing years of Leighton Baines at our club," manager Roberto Martinez said.

"It's a massive boost and exciting for the future. Leighton has just turned 29 and brings the right measure of maturity and football knowledge in a very specialised position on the pitch."