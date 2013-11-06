Nov 6 Everton striker Aroune Kone will be out of action for some time after tests showed he has a cartilage problem in his knee.

The Ivory Coast international picked up the knock during Everton's 2-1 Premier League win over Hull City on Oct. 19 and the injury is worse than first feared.

"We had disappointing news, (Kone) will need a bit of a period away," Everton manager Roberto Martinez told evertontv on Wednesday.

"We need to give him a lot of support because he was enjoying his role when he came on against Hull and then he got a nasty incident that is going to keep him away for a long time.

"He had a loosened body, a bit of cartilage in his knee, so we need to repair that which will take time."

Kone played under Martinez at Wigan Athletic and in June became the Spaniard's first signing as Everton manager. He has made five appearances as a substitute in the league this season and has yet to score. (Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by Ken Ferris)