Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON, July 8 Ivory Coast striker Arouna Kone has joined Everton on a three-year deal in a move re-uniting him with his former Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez.
The Premier League club said on their website (www.evertonfc.com) on Monday that Kone had joined for an undisclosed fee from relegated Wigan.
The powerful 29-year-old scored 13 goals for the FA Cup winners last season under Spanish boss Martinez, who moved to Everton as the replacement for Manchester United-bound David Moyes.
Martinez first signed the Ivorian international from La Liga club Levante in 2012. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.