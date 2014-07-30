LONDON, July 30 Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has completed a 28 million pounds ($47.3m) move from Chelsea to Premier League rivals Everton, the Goodison Park club said on Wednesday.

The transfer fee is a club record for Everton, and Lukaku has signed a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at Everton last season, scoring 16 goals in 33 appearances.

"I am really excited about rejoining Everton," Lukaku told Everton's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"I had a fantastic experience last season and a great relationship with the manager, the chairman, the staff, the players and the fans. I can't wait to get started again and I'm looking forward to a successful season."

Lukaku, who joined Chelsea from Anderlecht for 18 million pounds in 2011, helped Everton finish fifth last season and qualify for the Europa League.

