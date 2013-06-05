Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON, June 5 Roberto Martinez has been appointed Everton manager on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The Spaniard said last month he wanted to leave Wigan Athletic having guided them to FA Cup success shortly before they were relegated from the top flight.
Everton have lost long-serving manager David Moyes to champions Manchester United. (Writing by Toby Davis,; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.