LONDON Aug 18 Belgium midfielder Kevin Mirallas is confident Everton have the talent to fight for the top spots in the Premier League but acknowledges the competition has become stronger this season.

Roberto Martinez's team finished 11th last term, their lowest position since 2003-04, and then drew their season-opener 2-2 with promoted Watford before winning 3-0 at Southampton last Saturday.

"We've spoken a lot about how we can work better to try and achieve our objectives," the 28-year-old Mirallas told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"It won't be easy as instead of there being a top four it's almost like we can talk about a top 10 currently. I'm really confident we are good enough to do well."

Mirallas said Everton had learned their lessons and were keen to improve on last season.

"One or two things didn't go well and we did not fulfil the ambitions of a side that had so much quality," he added.

"Since pre-season began there is a sense and desire amongst the group to prove that we are a side good enough for the top places because we believe we have enough quality.

"We are fortunate enough to have a lot of stability and a group of players that know each other very well and that makes me very confident," said Mirallas who recently extended his contract with the club. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar, editing by Tony Jimenez)