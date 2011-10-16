MANCHESTER, England Oct 16 The English FA will
investigate an allegation by Manchester United defender Patrice
Evra that he was racially abused by Liverpool forward Luis
Suarez during Saturday's 1-1 draw in the Premier League.
"Referee Andre Marriner was made aware of an allegation at
the end of the fixture and has subsequently reported this to the
FA," the FA said in a statement.
"The FA will now begin making enquiries into the matter."
Defender Evra told French television station Canal Plus:
"There were (TV) cameras. You can see him telling me this one
word at least 10 times. There is no room for this in 2011."
Liverpool were not immediately available for comment but
local media reported the club had said Uruguay international
Suarez "categorically denied" the allegation.
