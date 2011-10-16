MANCHESTER, England Oct 16 The English FA will investigate an allegation by Manchester United defender Patrice Evra that he was racially abused by Liverpool forward Luis Suarez during Saturday's 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

"Referee Andre Marriner was made aware of an allegation at the end of the fixture and has subsequently reported this to the FA," the FA said in a statement.

"The FA will now begin making enquiries into the matter."

Defender Evra told French television station Canal Plus: "There were (TV) cameras. You can see him telling me this one word at least 10 times. There is no room for this in 2011."

Liverpool were not immediately available for comment but local media reported the club had said Uruguay international Suarez "categorically denied" the allegation.