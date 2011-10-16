* Striker writes on Facebook he always respects others
* FA says will investigate Evra's allegations
(Updates with Suarez comments)
MANCHESTER, England Oct 16 Liverpool striker
Luis Suarez was "upset" on Sunday over allegations by Patrice
Evra that he had racially abused the Manchester United defender
during Saturday's 1-1 draw in the Premier League.
The English FA has said it is investigating the matter after
Evra voiced his complaint to French media.
"I'm upset by the acusations (sic) of racism," Uruguay
forward Suarez wrote on his official Facebook page.
"I can only say that I have always respected and respect
everybody. We are all the same. I go to the field with the
maximum illusion of a little child who enjoys what he does, not
to create conflicts."
The FA had earlier said it would be making enquiries.
"Referee Andre Marriner was made aware of an allegation at
the end of the fixture and has subsequently reported this to the
FA," it said in a statement.
Defender Evra told French television station Canal Plus:
"There were (TV) cameras. You can see him telling me this one
word at least 10 times. There is no room for this in 2011."
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Additional reporting by Julien
Pretot in Paris; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on
this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)