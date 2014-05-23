May 23 French international Patrice Evra has signed a contract to stay at Manchester United for another year, the Premier League club said on its official website (www.manutd.com) on Friday.

There had been media aspeculation he would leave but with two other experienced defenders, Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand, both departing Old Trafford, United said they were "delighted" to announce Evra would stay for a 10th season.

The left back, who was 33 last week, joined United from AS Monaco in 2006 and has made 379 appearances for the club, winning 10 major honours.

He has also stood in for Vidic as captain on numerous occasions. (Writing by Steve Tongue, Editing by Ken Ferris)