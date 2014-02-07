LONDON Feb 7 Norwich City and Newcastle United have been fined 30,000 pounds ($49,200) and 20,000 pounds respectively after being found guilty of misconduct, the English Football Association said on Friday.

The clubs were sanctioned following a scuffle between Bradley Johnson and Loic Remy during a Premier League match last month.

"Newcastle admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty of £20,000, which includes a third-off for admitting," the FA said in a statement.

"Norwich, who had a similar breach earlier this season, denied the charge which was subsequently found proven and were fined £30,000."

The charge related to an incident involving Newcastle's Remy and Norwich's Johnson in which the pair pushed each other before Remy appeared to lower his head towards Johnson near the end of the 0-0 draw on Jan. 28.

Players from both sides joined the fray before Remy and Johnson were sent off.

Johnson won an appeal against his suspension while Remy is serving a three-match ban.

Both clubs were warned about their future conduct. ($1 = 0.6100 British pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)