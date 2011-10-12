LONDON Oct 12 The UK government told the
English Football Association on Wednesday to work with its
partners and publish a plan to improve football governance by
Feb. 2012.
The FA has been widely criticised following England's failed
bid to host the 2018 World Cup and the perceived anachronistic
make-up of its board, with just under half the members coming
from outside the professional game.
"I believe that there are improvements that can be made in
the governance arrangements, which have failed to keep up with
the changing pace of the modern game," UK Sports Minister Hugh
Robertson said in a statement.
"I do not want Government to run football, so this is an
opportunity for the football family to work together to benefit
the game in the long-term."
Soccer's world governing body FIFA takes a dim view of
governments interfering in soccer and has handed down heavy
sanctions in the past.
The government has set out a number of recommendations for
the future of football including looking at the creation of a
modern, accountable and representative FA board and changes to
the FA's decision-making structures.
The response follows a report from a committee of British
members of parliament who slammed football governance in the
wake of Portsmouth becoming the first Premier League club to go
into administration in 2010.
FIFA has also come under pressure to reform following a
string of corruption scandals but FA chairman David Bernstein, a
surprise appointment to run English football last December, said
he was "not holding his breath" about any global changes.
