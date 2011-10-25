Oct 25 The Football Association (FA) is to launch a probe into the west London derby between Queens Park Rangers and Chelsea played at the weekend after receiving a complaint over an alleged incident of racist abuse, the FA said on Tuesday.

Immediately after the Premier League game on Sunday, Chelsea and England captain John Terry issued a statement denying that he made a racist slur against Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.

"The FA will now begin to make enquiries into this matter," it said in a statement. "The FA takes seriously any allegations of discrimination and abuse of this type.

"No further comment will be issued at this time."

Rangers won Sunday's game 1-0. (Editing by Tony Jimenez/Dave Thompson To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)