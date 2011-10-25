Oct 25 The Football Association (FA) is to
launch a probe into the west London derby between Queens Park
Rangers and Chelsea played at the weekend after receiving a
complaint over an alleged incident of racist abuse, the FA said
on Tuesday.
Immediately after the Premier League game on Sunday, Chelsea
and England captain John Terry issued a statement denying that
he made a racist slur against Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.
"The FA will now begin to make enquiries into this matter,"
it said in a statement. "The FA takes seriously any allegations
of discrimination and abuse of this type.
"No further comment will be issued at this time."
Rangers won Sunday's game 1-0.
