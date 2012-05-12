LONDON, May 12 The English top flight title race has needed more than points to decide it on five occasions:

1923-24

Huddersfield Town edged out Cardiff City on goal average (goals scored divided by goals conceded) after both teams finished the season on 57 points. This system was used to decide between teams who finished with equal points until 1976-77.

P GF GA Avg Pts

1. Huddersfield Town 42 60 33 1.818 57

2. Cardiff City 42 61 34 1.794 57

1949-50

Portsmouth beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to the league title on goal average after both teams finished level on 53 points.

P GF GA Avg Pts

1. Portsmouth 42 74 38 1.947 53

2. Wolverhampton Wanderers 42 76 49 1.551 53

1952-53

Arsenal won the title with Preston North End runners-up after both teams finished on 54 points.

P GF GA Avg Pts

1. Arsenal 42 97 64 1.516 54

2. Preston North End 42 85 60 1.417 54

1964-65

Manchester United won their sixth league title ahead of Leeds United on goal average after both teams finished with 61 points.

P GF GA Avg Pts

1. Manchester United 42 89 39 2.282 61

2. Leeds United 42 83 52 1.596 61

1988-89

Arsenal beat Liverpool to the title after winning a dramatic final game of the season at Anfield. The London club needed a two-goal margin of victory and won 2-0 with a last minute goal by midfielder Michael Thomas. Arsenal claimed the title on goals scored after both teams finished on the same goal difference.

P F A GD Pts

1. Arsenal 38 73 36 +37 76

2. Liverpool 38 65 28 +37 76

