Manchester United's Radamel Falcao (L) kicks the ball nest to West Ham United's Diego Poyet during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Manchester United forward Radamel Falcao is back in training after overcoming a niggling calf problem, the 28-year-old confirmed on Twitter on Sunday.

Falcao, on loan at Old Trafford from Ligue 1 side Monaco, has not featured since a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Oct. 20.

On Thursday, manager Louis van Gaal announced Falcao could be out for a further two weeks after suffering a "new injury" but the forward could now feature in next weekend's game against Hull City.

"Back to training 100 percent and ready to help the team in the next games," said the Colombian, who has scored once in four matches for the club.

United climbed to fourth in the Premier League after beating Arsenal 2-1 away on Saturday.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Mark Meadows)