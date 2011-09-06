LONDON, Sept 7 Police have launched a murder investigation after a fan died following an incident outside Wembley Stadium before England's Euro 2012 qualifier against Wales on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called after reports of an assault outside the ground at 1820GMT.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was taken to a north London hospital suffering from head injuries. He was pronounced dead at 20:50hrs," a police statement said.

Police said they believed the victim was a Wales fan and that six people, also understood to be Welsh, had been arrested in connection with the investigation being carried out by officers from the Homicide and Serious Crime Command. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)