LONDON, Sept 7 Police have launched a murder
investigation after a fan died following an incident outside
Wembley Stadium before England's Euro 2012 qualifier against
Wales on Tuesday.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called after
reports of an assault outside the ground at 1820GMT.
"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A man,
believed to be aged in his 40s, was taken to a north London
hospital suffering from head injuries. He was pronounced dead at
20:50hrs," a police statement said.
Police said they believed the victim was a Wales fan and
that six people, also understood to be Welsh, had been arrested
in connection with the investigation being carried out by
officers from the Homicide and Serious Crime Command.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)