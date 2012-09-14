By Martyn Herman
| LONDON, Sept 14
LONDON, Sept 14 The behaviour of English fans is
under the microscope this weekend in the wake of calls for an
end to sickening chants at matches following the publication of
the Hillsborough report.
Wednesday's report, which found that Liverpool fans had been
entirely blameless for the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final
that left 96 of them dead, was widely welcomed, although it
remains to be seen whether their deaths will stop the club being
mocked with hateful songs by rival fans.
A minority of Manchester United fans still sing about
Hillsborough while some Liverpool supporters continue to gloat
over the 1958 Munich air crash which decimated the United team.
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers said he hoped the findings
of the independent panel, which caused shock among all English
fans, would mark the end of the taunts.
"In terms of the chants, I speak as a human being and I
never like to hear anything like that, whatever clubs it is,
that associates people and other people's tragedies and death,"
Rodgers told Liverpool's website.
"Unfortunately you have a very, very small percentage of
idiots at every club that will always try and smear a club's
reputation. So, of course, it's obvious that these are certainly
chants that no-one wants to hear about any club."
The north west rivals clash in the Premier League at Anfield
in nine days and Ferguson echoed the views of Rodgers.
"You would hope that maybe this is a line in the sand in
terms of how the supporters behave with one another," Ferguson
said on Friday.
"We are two great clubs and we should understand each
other's problems in the past. Certainly the reputation of both
clubs doesn't deserve it."
It is hoped that the fall-out from the Hillsborough report,
which disclosed a police cover-up and serious failings by the
authorities on the day of the Britain's worst football disaster,
will lead to more goodwill among fans.
Saturday's west London derby between Queens Park Rangers and
Chelsea, however, will put that to the test.
It will be the first time that the clubs have met since
former England captain John Terry was cleared of racially
abusing QPR's Anton Ferdinand in the corresponding fixture last
season.
With Terry waiting for his July date in court, the clubs
dispensed with the pre-match handshake formalities before two
subsequent fixtures last season in order to avoid tension and
the sight of players snubbing each other.
The situation is further complicated because Terry's team
mate Ashley Cole, who is expected to play after recovering from
injury, was a character witness for the defence in July.
Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo said his players would
"respect" the handshake while his opposite number Mark Hughes
said they would be governed by the Premier League.
The Premier League said on Friday that the pre-match
handshake between the teams will go ahead.
Chelsea were forced to condemn some of their fans in
November when they chanted songs about Ferdinand during a
Champions League game in Belgium and both clubs have warned
their fans to behave.
QPR's website issued a reminder about behaviour on Thursday
while Chelsea also said on their website that "abuse and
discrimination" have no place in a football stadium.
"Both Chelsea and QPR will work together with the police to
ensure that anyone using discriminatory or inflammatory language
on Saturday is identified, and that the strongest possible
action is taken against them," a statement said.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)