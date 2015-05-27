Soccer-Alli plans calmer approach to staying aggressive
March 28 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has no intention of abandoning his fiery competitiveness but is working on tempering his reactions during heated moments during matches.
May 27 Premier League newcomers Bournemouth signed a second goalkeeper in two days on Wednesday, adding Australian international Adam Federici to their squad.
He was a free agent after leaving Reading at the end of the season.
Bournemouth's official website (www.afcb.co.uk) said he had signed a three-year contract.
On Tuesday, Bournemouth, who will be playing at the top level of English football for the first time in their history, signed Polish international goalkeeper Artur Boruc, who had been on loan all season from south coast rivals Southampton. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ian Chadband)
March 27 Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds ($44,030) by the English FA after they accepted a misconduct charge for the way their players reacted to a 50th minute penalty in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool on March 20.