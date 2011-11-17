LONDON Nov 17 Everton's rangy midfielder Marouane Fellaini has signed a new five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Liverpool club in a 15 million pounds ($23.7 million) switch from Standard Liege in 2008, had just 18 months to run on his previous deal.

"We are all delighted we have secured the services of Marouane for the long term," chief executive Robert Elstone said on the club website (www.evertonfc.com).

"Marouane has been a hugely influential player for Everton since his arrival in 2008 and we hope that remains to be the case for the next five years."

The Belgium international has made 106 appearances for Everton in his three years at the club and scored 16 goals. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)