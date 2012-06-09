LONDON, June 9 Manchester United defender Rio
Ferdinand has said he fears his England career is over after
being overlooked for Euro 2012 by manager Roy Hodgson.
"You would have to say it might be over with England for
me," the 33-year-old told the Sun newspaper on Saturday. "If I'm
not getting picked now, especially when people are out injured,
then it's unlikely I will be picked again."
Ferdinand, capped 81 times, has not played in a major
tournament finals since the 2006 World Cup but said he would
remain available until he stopped playing altogether.
His last cap came in June 2011 and he has had injury
problems since.
"I must admit I didn't expect 2006 would be my last
competition," said Ferdinand.
"I really hoped that I would get 100 caps - but for various
reasons it hasn't happened. It's a disappointment but it just
shows you can never take anything for granted in football."
Ferdinand was left out of Hodgson's original 23-man squad in
what the manager said was a "footballing decision".
He was again snubbed when Gary Cahill was ruled out with a
broken jaw, Hodgson calling up Liverpool right back Martin Kelly
instead.
Critics have suggested Ferdinand was dropped because of
tensions with fellow defender John Terry, who has been selected
but faces a court case next month after being charged with
racially abusing Ferdinand's brother Anton.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alastair Himmer)