Oct 28 Anton Ferdinand has said the last week
has been "crazy" since he unwittingly became involved in a race
row with Chelsea and England captain John Terry, but all he
wants to do is prepare for Sunday's Premier League match at
Tottenham Hotspur.
Before that however, the Queens Park Rangers defender will
be interviewed by officials from the Football Association's
governance and regulation department later on Friday after QPR
lodged an official complaint to the FA about Terry's alleged
remarks.
The Metropolitan Police are also involved in the case after
receiving an anonymous complaint about the incident which came
to light when footage of Terry apparent insult was posted on a
social website.
Terry has strongly denied the allegations.
Speaking for the first time to British media since the
incident during last Sunday's Premier League game in which QPR
beat Chelsea 1-0, Ferdinand said: "It has been a crazy week, but
I am not going to let any of this affect my game. I am looking
forward to Sunday's game and am fully focused on football.
"I'd like to thank players like (Blackburn's) Jason Roberts
for the support they have given me," he added.
"Not just professionals at other clubs but my team mates at
QPR. People have also been stopping me in the street and talking
to me but when you are in the public eye that happens every day
of the week.
"Of course its been a bit more strenuous this week but its
when people don't want to talk to you or take your picture that
you have a problem," said the younger brother of Rio Ferdinand,
Terry's long-term partner in the England defence.
"Has it been the craziest week of my life?" Ferdinand added.
"There's been other situations, but it's certainly up there.
But these types of situations are what make you."
Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas has said the club totally
back Terry's denials of any claims of racial abuse.
(Editing by John O'Brien)