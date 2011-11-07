LONDON Nov 7 British police are investigating a
threatening letter sent to Queens Park Rangers defender Anton
Ferdinand who is involved in a race row with Chelsea and England
soccer captain John Terry.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that
officers were called after the letter, which reportedly
contained a death threat, was hand-delivered to the west London
club's Loftus Road ground on Friday.
The Sun newspaper said the contents of the letter were so
graphic that QPR officials decided not to show the letter to the
player, who is involved in a row involving Terry.
"We can confirm that officers are investigating an
allegation of malicious communication," a Scotland Yard
spokesman said.
Ferdinand, 26, was the victim of an alleged racist comment
made by Terry during a Premier League match two weeks ago.
Terry has denied he made any racist remarks but the case is
being investigated by the English FA and the police.
Terry was called up by manager Fabio Capello when he named
his squad on Sunday for England's friendlies against Spain and
Sweden later this month.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)