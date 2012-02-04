LONDON Feb 4 Rio Ferdinand said it had
been frustrating watching his younger brother Anton suffer the
abuse of "small-minded people" because of the John Terry racism
case and that he too was disillusioned by the racism issues
blighting English soccer.
The England and Manchester United defender broke his silence
for the first time over the issue which has led to the Chelsea
captain being stripped of the England captaincy and facing a
trial in July for his alleged remarks towards the younger
Ferdinand, who plays for Queens Park Rangers.
Terry has denied the charge of racially abusing Anton in a
match between Chelsea and QPR at Loftus Road last October. His
case will be dealt with on July 9, eight days after Euro 2012
finishes.
"Anton is my little brother," Rio told BBC's Football Focus
programme. "We have grown up together and I have looked after
him since we were kids. If something is going to affect him and
hurt him, I am always there as a shoulder to lean on.
"In moments like this, when things are so public and you
can't really say anything, it can be frustrating.
"For my family, yes, it has been tough. At the end of the
day, my brother has not brought any accusations to anyone. He is
not the accused.
"But he has had to sit there and take abuse from some
small-minded people, which has been very disappointing.
"I hope people see what effect that has, not just on the
actual person but the people around them as well, and think
before they speak."
Since October, when Liverpool's Luis Suarez also racially
insulted Manchester United's Patrice Evra for which he served an
eight-match ban, abusive messages have appeared on Twitter and
Facebook aimed at black soccer figures.
Ferdinand said he has thought about the numerous anti-racism
initiatives that have taken place in England.
"I almost feel I have been fooled a little bit over the
years," he said.
"Look back to the days when John Barnes and the other guys
were playing and all the stuff they had to deal with, bananas on
the pitch etc.
"I have always been someone who has championed our country
for making great strides, and we have, but I thought that era
was gone. It seems like it was just put to one side for a while.
"Now it seems to be a little bit more prominent. I hope it
is just a group of small-minded people who are making it
newsworthy at the moment and it can be stamped out."
Ferdinand said he was not interested in taking over the
England armband from Terry, and was not bothered by the fact
that his longtime England colleague would not be playing against
United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday
because he has a knee injury.
Asked if it was a relief Terry was not going to be involved,
he said: "Not really.
"I couldn't care less if he played or not. I just think
about playing for Manchester United and winning the game.
"I let the media talk about it, go on about it and create
the storm. We are footballers. That is where we are best. That
is where we enjoy being.
"The result and the performance of our team against theirs
was definitely the most important thing for me."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)