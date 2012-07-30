July 30 Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand
has been charged over a comment on Twitter which referred to
Chelsea's Ashley Cole as a "choc ice", the English FA said on
Monday.
"The FA has today charged Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand
with improper conduct in relation to comments posted on
Twitter," the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com)
"The allegation is that the player acted in a way which was
improper and/or bought the game into disrepute by making
comments which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or
colour and/or race."
Ferdinand, who like Cole is of mixed race, has been given
until 1500 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.
