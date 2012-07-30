(adds details, quotes)
LONDON, July 30 Manchester United defender Rio
Ferdinand has been charged over a comment on Twitter which
referred to Chelsea's Ashley Cole as a "choc ice", the English
FA said on Monday.
"The FA has today charged Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand
with improper conduct in relation to comments posted on
Twitter," the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com)
"The allegation is that the player acted in a way which was
improper and/or bought the game into disrepute by making
comments which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or
colour and/or race."
Ferdinand, who like Cole is of mixed race, responded
positively to a Twitter user who made the choc ice slur after
Cole had given evidence for the defence in the trial of Chelsea
team mate John Terry earlier this month.
Former England captain Terry was found not guilty in the
criminal case of racially abusing Ferdinand's younger brother
Anton during a Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens
Park Rangers but now faces an FA charge.
The term "choc ice" is understood by many to have racial
connotations, meaning a person is black on the outside and white
on the inside.
"Looks like Ashley Cole's going to be their choc ice," said
a tweet directed to Ferdinand.
"Then again he's always been a sell out. Shame on him."
Ferdinand replied with: "I hear you fella! Choc ice is
classic! hahahahahahha!!"
The 33-year-old deleted the post but later defended himself,
saying the term was not racist and was "slang" for someone who
is acting "fake".
Publication of the slur in British media also prompted
members of the public to make complaints to police, who
confirmed an investigation was underway.
Ferdinand, who was left out of England's Euro 2012 squad
which included Terry and Cole, has been given until 1500 GMT on
Thursday to respond to the charge.
