Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON Jan 4 A Manchester City fan who ran on to the pitch to confront Rio Ferdinand during a heated derby with Manchester United was banned from football matches for three years by a magistrates court on Friday.
Matthew Stott, 21, also received a suspended 56-day prison sentence, 120 hours community service and an 8pm to 6am curfew for the next three months, Britain's Press Association reported.
Stott was restrained by City goalkeeper Joe Hart as he attempted to reach Ferdinand, who was celebrating Robin van Persie's late winner for United at City's Etihad Stadium.
Ferdinand was already bleeding from a cut above his eye, caused by a coin thrown from the stands seconds earlier in the heated grudge match on the Dec. 9, which United won 3-2. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.