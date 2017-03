LONDON Oct 29 Queens Park Rangers defender Rio Ferdinand has been suspended for three matches after he was found guilty of misconduct by the Football Association (FA) for "abusive" comments he made on his Twitter account.

"Ferdinand was also fined £25,000, severely warned as to his future conduct and ordered to attend an education programme, arranged by The FA within four months," the FA said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)