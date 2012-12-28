Dec 28 Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson played down his outburst at referee Mike Dean during Wednesday's 4-3 win over Newcastle United and accused opposite number Alan Pardew of hypocrisy.

The United boss was fuming after Dean awarded Newcastle's second goal, over-ruling his assistant who had flagged for offside. When Dean came out for the second half of the match, Ferguson followed the referee on the pitch, venting his fury.

"Alan Pardew came out and criticised me yet he is the worst at haranguing referees," said Ferguson of the Newcastle manager who was given a two-match ban and fined in September for pushing a linesman during a Premier League match.

"He shoves a linesman and makes a joke of it and yet he's got the cheek to criticise me. It's unbelievable and he forgets the help I gave him.

"The unfortunate caveat is I'm at the biggest club in the world not Newcastle, a wee club in the North East. I was demonstrative but not out of order. The press had a field day, it's as simple as that," Ferguson told a news conference.

Pardew was unhappy Ferguson escaped punishment from the FA for his behaviour but the Scot thought Dean had dealt with the situation well.

"I think Mike Dean handled it well. He's an experienced referee and mature. There was no ranting and raving. I was demonstrative but I'm always demonstrative because I'm an emotional guy," said Ferguson.

"I shouted him over and he came towards me. I wasn't on the pitch for more than three or four yards and I think it's been overplayed."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who was sent off by Dean for kicking a water bottle in frustration during a match against United at Old Trafford in 2009, said Ferguson's behaviour had not set a good example.

"The message it sends out when you look at the pictures, is just not to behave like that," Wenger told a news conference.

"Should you behave like that? No. I did not always behave like I should and you can call that a bad example. When you go overboard you have to be punished," he added. (Writing By Alison Wildey; editing by Toby Davis)