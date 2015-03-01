LONDON, March 1 Chelsea overpowered London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Capital One League Cup final at a rain-swept Wembley on Sunday to lift the first silverware of the English season.

Spurs dominated the early stages but John Terry put Chelsea ahead just before halftime, firing the ball home from close range after Tottenham had failed to deal with a free kick.

The Premier League leaders doubled their lead after 56 minutes when Diego Costa's fierce cross shot took a big deflection off defender Kyle Walker and flew past helpless goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Chelsea comfortably dealt with Tottenham's rare forays forward and victory completed a perfect day for them following Manchester City's defeat at Liverpool which left Jose Mourinho's team five points clear at the top of the league table. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; editinmg by Ed Osmond)