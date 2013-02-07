Soccer-Kane says new diet is fuelling goal spree
LONDON, March 10 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says a new diet is behind his run of 14 goals in 12 games since the turn of the year.
Feb 7 English Premier League soccer clubs agreed measures on Thursday to try to put their finances on a sounder footing, backed by the threat of point deductions.
Following are details of the plans:
Long-Term Sustainability Regulation
* From season 2013/14 Premier League clubs cannot make a loss in excess of 105 million pounds ($165 million) aggregated across seasons 2013/14, 2014/15 and 2015/16.
* Any club that makes a loss up to that limit will be subject to a tighter regulatory regime that includes:
Secure Owner Funding for three years ahead
Increased Future Financial Information over the next three seasons
Short-Term Cost Control Measure
Premier League clubs are restricted in the amount of increased Premier League Central Funds that can be used to increase current player wage costs to the tune of:
* 2013/14: 4 million
* 2014/15: 8 million
* 2015/16: 12 million.
The Short-Term cost control measure applies only to clubs with a player wage bill in excess of 52 million pounds in 2013-14, 56 million in 2014/15 and 60 million in 2015/16.
Source: Premier League ($1 = 0.6368 British pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
