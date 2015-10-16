Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, October 17 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1145) Chelsea v Aston Villa (1400) Crystal Palace v West Ham United (1400) Everton v Manchester United (1400) Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth (1400) Southampton v Leicester City (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland (1400) Watford v Arsenal (1630) Sunday, October 18 (GMT) Newcastle United v Norwich City (1500) Monday, October 19 (GMT) Swansea City v Stoke City (1900)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".