BRIEF-Twitter partners with Sky to live stream transfer news coverage
* Twitter - Twitter partners with sky to live stream transfer news coverage of deadline day
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Friday, August 19 (GMT) Manchester United v Southampton (1900) Saturday, August 20 (GMT) Stoke City v Manchester City (1130) Burnley v Liverpool (1400) Swansea City v Hull City (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1400) Watford v Chelsea (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1400) Leicester City v Arsenal (1630) Sunday, August 21 (GMT) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (1230) West Ham United v Bournemouth (1500)
* Twitter - Twitter partners with sky to live stream transfer news coverage of deadline day
Jan 30 Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON, Jan 30 Premier League title contenders Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to make any transfer deadline-day signings, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.