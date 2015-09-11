Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday
Saturday, September 12 (GMT)
Everton v Chelsea (1145)
Arsenal v Stoke City (1400)
Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1400)
Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth (1400)
Watford v Swansea City (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (1400)
Manchester United v Liverpool (1630)
Sunday, September 13 (GMT)
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)
Leicester City v Aston Villa (1500)
Monday, September 14 (GMT)
West Ham United v Newcastle United (1900)