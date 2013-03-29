March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday
Saturday, March 30 (GMT)
Sunderland v Manchester United (1245)
Arsenal v Reading (1500)
Manchester City v Newcastle United (1500)
Southampton v Chelsea (1500)
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Norwich City (1500)
Everton v Stoke City (1730)
Sunday, March 31 (GMT)
Aston Villa v Liverpool (1230)
Monday, April 1 (GMT)
Fulham v Queens Park Rangers (1900)