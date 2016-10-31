Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, November 5 (GMT) Bournemouth v Sunderland (1500) Burnley v Crystal Palace (1500) Manchester City v Middlesbrough (1500) West Ham United v Stoke City (1500) Chelsea v Everton (1730) Sunday, November 6 (GMT) Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1200) Hull City v Southampton (1415) Liverpool v Watford (1415) Swansea City v Manchester United (1500) Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion (1630)
PREVIEW-Soccer-Allardyce bids for Cup tonic against City
LONDON, Jan 26 Having written off the FA Cup as an unwelcome distraction prior to their third-round clash, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce may now be hoping it provides a tonic to soothe frustrated fans and a pick-me-up for their beleaguered players.
Soccer-Southampton stand tall after outwitting Liverpool
LONDON, Jan 25 As Southampton's Shane Long raced into the area to thrash a shot into the net and settle a tense League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, it was a moment of poignant satisfaction for the South Coast club.