May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday
Tuesday, May 10 (GMT)
West Ham United v Manchester United (1845)
Wednesday, May 11 (GMT)
Norwich City v Watford (1845)
Sunderland v Everton (1845)
Liverpool v Chelsea (1900)
Sunday, May 15 (GMT)
Arsenal v Aston Villa (1400)
Chelsea v Leicester City (1400)
Everton v Norwich City (1400)
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth (1400)
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)
Southampton v Crystal Palace (1400)
Stoke City v West Ham United (1400)
Swansea City v Manchester City (1400)
Watford v Sunderland (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1400)