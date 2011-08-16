UPDATE 1-Tennis-Britain qualify after Canadian strikes umpire with ball
* 2015 champions Britain face France in last eight (Updates with quotes, details)
Aug 16 English premier league fixtures
Saturday, August 20 (GMT) Sunderland v Newcastle United (1100) Arsenal v Liverpool (1145) Aston Villa v Blackburn Rovers (1400) Everton v Queens Park Rangers (1400) Swansea City v Wigan Athletic (1400) Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion (1630)
Sunday, August 21 (GMT) Norwich City v Stoke City (1230) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham (1300) Bolton Wanderers v Manchester City (1500)
Monday, August 22 (GMT) Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
* 2015 champions Britain face France in last eight (Updates with quotes, details)
Feb 5 Manchester United's tactical flexibility continued to serve them well as they extended their unbeaten Premier League run to 15 games with a 3-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday to ramp up the pressure on their rivals for a top-four finish.
Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 16 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 15 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 9 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)