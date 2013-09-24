UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Saturday, September 28 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (1145) Aston Villa v Manchester City (1400) Fulham v Cardiff City (1400) Hull City v West Ham United (1400) Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Southampton v Crystal Palace (1400) Swansea City v Arsenal (1630) Sunday, September 29 (GMT) Stoke City v Norwich City (1230) Sunderland v Liverpool (1500) Monday, September 30 (GMT) Everton v Newcastle United (1900)
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.