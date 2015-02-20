Soccer-Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, February 21 (GMT) Aston Villa v Stoke City (1500) Chelsea v Burnley (1500) Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1500) Hull City v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Swansea City v Manchester United (1500) Manchester City v Newcastle United (1730) Sunday, February 22 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1200) Everton v Leicester City (1405) Southampton v Liverpool (1615)
HELSINKI, April 5 European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
April 5 Southampton manager Claude Puel has warned his players against complacency, saying the congested Premier League table meant that the south coast club could still find itself dragged into a relegation battle.