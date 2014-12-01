Soccer-Man Utd not ready to dominate again - Mourinho
March 17 Manchester United are not ready yet to become the dominant force in English football they were during the trophy-laden years of the Alex Ferguson era, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Tuesday, December 2 (GMT) Burnley v Newcastle United (1945) Leicester City v Liverpool (1945) Manchester United v Stoke City (1945) Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers (1945) Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (2000) West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (2000) Wednesday, December 3 (GMT) Arsenal v Southampton (1945) Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1945) Everton v Hull City (1945) Sunderland v Manchester City (1945) Saturday, December 6 (GMT) Newcastle United v Chelsea (1245) Hull City v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Liverpool v Sunderland (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Burnley (1500) Stoke City v Arsenal (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1500) Manchester City v Everton (1730) Sunday, December 7 (GMT) West Ham United v Swansea City (1330) Aston Villa v Leicester City (1600) Monday, December 8 (GMT) Southampton v Manchester United (2000)
March 17 Manchester United are not ready yet to become the dominant force in English football they were during the trophy-laden years of the Alex Ferguson era, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 17 Manchester United have lots of enemies, manager Jose Mourinho said after they scraped past Russian side Rostov to reach the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.
* Draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday (Adds details)